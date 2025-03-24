Judgment Day Ruin IC Title Main Event On WWE Raw, Penta Decides Whether To Join Them

Penta is, as noted by Cathy Kelley, "WWE's fastest rising star," and he sought to continue his undefeated streak against Bron Breakker. The two rising Superstars took Monday's Glasgow-based episode of "WWE Raw" to compete for Breakker's Intercontinental Championship, but by the time the show's credits rolled, it was Dominik Mysterio, Carlito, and Finn Balor of the Judgement Day standing tall over all.

Mysterio and Carlito quickly made their presence — and interest in Penta as a Judgement Day member — known as they waltzed to ringside shortly after the opening bell, but Breakker and Penta remained undeterred by Mysterio and Carlito's appearance. The two waged war against each other for Glasgow, with Breakker picking up plenty of early offense. Penta began to pick up steam after rocking Breakker with two Superkicks, before reversing a Fireman's Carry into a Backstabber for a two-count. Penta set up for a Mexican Destroyer in the corner, but Breakker stopped Penta's signature move in its tracks with a Military Press.

While Penta eventually landed his signature Mexican Destroyer, Breakker recovered to set up for his signature spear things quickly unraveled when Mysterio and Carlito stormed the ring. Carlito was sufficiently flattened by an irate Breakker, and Mysterio, with Intercontinental Championship dreams of his own, began striking at Breakker. Finn Balor appeared at ringside next with a steel chair in hand, and with Breakker sufficiently outnumbered, Mysterio offered the chair — and a spot in The Judgement Day — to Penta.

Mysterio found himself at the end of a chair shot as Penta tossed the steel chair back to him before leveling him with a Superkick. The Judgement Day responded in kind by beating down Penta to close the show. Breakker ultimately retained the Intercontinental Championship via disqualification, but the contender scene for the title remains tense, as Penta, Mysterio, and Balor all emerged as viable challengers.