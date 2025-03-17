Bronn Breakker Retains WWE Intercontinental Title On Raw As Judgment Day Shows Cracks

Bron Breakker successfully retained his Intercontinental Championship over Finn Balor in the main event of "WWE Raw" live from Brussels on Monday, but the retention didn't come without Judgment Day interference. Dominik Mysterio got Balor the match on last week's "Raw," as it was mentioned by Michael Cole on commentary that Balor hasn't held singles gold in around three years.

Breakker got Balor out of the ring quickly and attempted to go for his super spear on the outside, but Balor caught him with a sling blade. With Breakker in control back in the ring, Carlito and Mysterio ran down and Balor almost got the roll-up off the distraction. The pair went back-and-forth in the ring until Breakker got Balor up for the Frankensteiner, but Carlito distracted the referee and Mysterio got in Breakker's face. Mysterio caused Balor to lose his balance and Breakker was able to take out Judgment Day, then hit the Frankensteiner on Balor for the victory.

After the match, Mysterio attempted to make it up to Balor by beating down Breakker, but Penta, who had expressed wanting to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship earlier in the night, ran down to the ring and took out Mysterio and Carlito. Breakker speared Carlito and Penta grabbed the belt, and he and Breakker stared each other down to end the broadcast.