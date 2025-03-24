Lyra Valkyria Overcomes Liv Morgan Interference, Retains WWE Women's IC Title On Raw

Current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez sought to add another title to her waist as she took on Lyra Valkyria in a fight for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Despite match interference from a ringside Liv Morgan, the high-flying Valkyria came out of Glasgow still the Women's Intercontinental Champion.

While the match's opening saw even offense from both parties, Rodriguez's strength quickly overwhelmed the champion. Valkyria's first attempt at top-rope offense was soiled by a Big Boot from Rodriguez, who cinched in a Bear Hug on her to weaken the champion. Valkyria tried to lift Rodriguez up for the Nightwing several times during the match-up, but after every failure, her hopes of retaining the title dwindled.

Valkyria made a small comeback with a violent DDT onto Rodriguez, but Morgan quickly placed Rodriguez's foot on the bottom rope during the subsequent pin cover to prolong the contest. Rodriguez revived herself enough to try and land a Big Boot onto Valkyria, but Valkyria ran the ropes to dodge and attack Morgan inside. Rodriguez attempted to avenge her fallen ally with a Tijana Bomb, but the wily Valkyria shifted her weight to turn the finisher attempt into a roll-up pin for the victory.

After the match, an irate Morgan stormed the ring to lay hands on the champion. Rodriguez joined the fight, but Bayley, who had been seen talking to Valkyria before the match, quickly arrived to even the odds. With "The Role Model's" help, Valkyria ended the night standing tall.

Monday's match with Rodriguez marked Valkyria's third title defense in her 70-day reign as the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion. Rodriguez joins Dakota Kai and Ivy Nile as Valkyria's most recent victories. Valkyria's next challenger has yet to be announced.