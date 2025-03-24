The Usos Reunite For WWE Raw Tag Win, Jey Slips On Spear Attempt After GUNTHER Attack

The Usos reunited as a tag team for the first time in a year and a half to defeat A-Town Down Under during "WWE Raw."

In the weeks leading up to Jey Uso challenging Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Uso has found himself feuding with the pair of Grayson Waller and Austin Theory as of late; he defeated them both in singles action during "WWE Raw" during recent weeks. But this week he was scheduled to face the pair of them with a mystery partner to be revealed, which wound up his brother Jimmy Uso for their first traditional tag team match with one another since July 2023.

The bout itself proved to be a fairly evenly fought contest, characterized by the Usos' making a babyface comeback after a spell being frustrated and isolated. Waller and Theory sought to slow the pace down while the Usos looked to rally with fast and furious offense, pulling into the final stretch on the same page as Jimmy fed Waller to Jey for a spear, followed by the double team 1-D on Theory for the pinfall win.

A-Town Down Under didn't take the defeat well, launching a post-match attack on the Usos which was capitalized on by the emerging Gunther. Jey broke free of Gunther and set him up for a spear, slipping on the mat and needing his brother to make the save. Later in the night, Jimmy appeared in a backstage segment to give Jey some hard criticism, going on to challenge Gunther to a singles match next week.

The last time the Usos were teaming together was at Crown Jewel 2023, where Jey pinned Roman Reigns to beat "The Tribal Chief" and Solo Sikoa. Jimmy ultimately cost his brother that title match, aligning with Reigns once more and splitting the Usos until they reunited alongside their cousin at Crown Jewel and Survivor Series in November last year.