The Usos Reunite On WWE Raw, Jey To 'Squash That Beef' With Roman Reigns On SmackDown

After helping to cost Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga their WWE Tag Team Championships on "WWE SmackDown," the slowly reconciling tandem of Jey and Jimmy Uso came together once more on "Raw" to further hash things out. While Jimmy seemed eager to hug it out and get back to being The Usos, Jey hesitated, saying, they still needed to fix things, and with that in mind, Jimmy urged his brother to squash his beef with Roman Reigns, who he said would be present at "SmackDown" on Friday.

Advertisement

While Jimmy agreed, as tends to happen in these Bloodline segments, The Usos were interrupted by an attack from Loa and Tonga, who were accompanied by Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa, and looked to be in dire straits before too long. With Jimmy tied up in the ropes and held back by Loa and Tonga, Sikoa slid a chair to Fatu, who wrapped it around a fallen Jey in the corner. As "The Samoan Werewolf" ran towards the turnbuckle at full speed, Jey came to and threw the chair right at his face just as Jimmy got free, Superkicked The Tongans, and teamed up with Jimmy to hit Fatu with a tandem Superkick.

The Bloodline then retreated, circled by "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce and a security team, as Jey and Jimmy stood side by side, staring them down. While settling things with Reigns is still an outlier for Jey, the twin brothers appear to be headed for another run together, though Jey did make a few things clear. "They know us now. They don't get us confused now," he said. "This go-round, if we do this, we ain't nobody's do-boys. We aint' nobody's side piece."

Advertisement