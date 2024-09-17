WWE Star Jey Uso Addresses The Future Of The Bloodline Story

WWE star Jey Uso's career got a huge filip when he became a part of the Bloodline storyline in WWE, and he's given a hint as to how he could get back into the story.

Uso's story with his family ended last year following which he began his first run as a singles star in the promotion. Since then, the Bloodline has added new members, with the arrival of Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jacob Fatu, with Solo Sikoa usurping Roman Reigns as the new head of the group. Uso, in a recent interview with "Metro," said that he is optimistic about getting back into the storyline surrounding the Anoaʻi family, and feels that he would have to have Sami Zayn by his side when he is inserted into the storyline.

"I'm looking forward to the Bloodline storyline as much as you all are, because I'll be honest, I don't know what we're going to do, I don't know what's going to happen," he said. "I don't know how we, how they're going to intertwine me back in there... Sami would be my first pick, right? It only makes sense. Hey, we might have other family members, more surprises, man!"

Uso and Zayn, at first, didn't get along when they were a part of the Bloodline, but soon became friends on-screen, which has continued to be showcased on "WWE Raw." But, with the other members of the Bloodline still on "WWE SmackDown" and the Bloodline story being told on the blue brand, Uso will have to focus on his singles career and target a singles title win, something he hasn't achieved yet in WWE.

He will have the chance to win the Intercontinental Championship on next week's "Raw," after earning a shot to face the current holder Bron Breakker following his win in the No. 1 Contender Tournament finals.