Jey Uso Wins Four-Way WWE Raw Main Event, Will Challenge Bron Breakker For IC Title

Monday's "WWE Raw" season premiere had a big fight feel, thanks in no small part to the night's Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament finals. "Main Event" Jey Uso, Ilja Dragunov, Pete Dunne, and Braun Strowman competed in a four-way match to determine Bron Breakker's next challenger, but only Uso walked out of Calgary with a title shot.

Breakker met with each challenger before the night's main event to deliver some choice threats, but every challenger stood strong against the champion's intimidation tactics. Blood was shed over the high-stakes competition, which only began to unravel nearly thirty minutes into the match-up, when Strowman took his strength to the outside with the Strowman Express. After clearing Dunne, Dragunov, and Uso, Strowman found himself near the announce table — where he was ambushed by a returning Bronson Reed. Strowman had taken Reed's place in the No. 1 Contender Tournament after the latter was diagnosed with COVID-19, and the Tsunami-happy superstar was keen on exacting his revenge.

Back in the ring, Uso and Dragunov exchanged a series of blows that ended with Uso nailing Dragunov with a Spear. Before Uso could capitalize on the pin, Dunne threw him out and attempted to steal the victory for himself. Miraculously, Dragunov kicked out, and nearly put Dunne away with an H-Bomb before Uso broke up with pin with a superkick. Uso took the sky, and delivered a signature Uso Splash onto Dunne for the victory. Following the match, Breakker appeared in the ring to confront the new No. 1 Contender. The two men faced off as the show went off the air.

With this victory, Uso is one step closer to achieving his first singles title with the company. The time and place for Uso and Breakker's Intercontinental Championship match has yet to be disclosed.