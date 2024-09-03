WWE IC Title #1 Contender Fatal-Four-Way Finalized

Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" saw the two electrifying qualifying matches for the Intercontinental Championship Number One Contender's tournament. Ilja Dragunov and Braun Strowman join Jey Uso and Pete Dunne in a Number One Contender's Fatal Fourway match for Bron Breakker's title, set for next Monday's episode of "Raw."

Advertisement

The first qualifying match of the evening saw Dragunov take on Dragon Lee and Dominik Mysterio. Both Lee and Dragunov shifted control of the match, and Lee was about to perform a risky top-rope maneuver to secure his place at the forefront of the battle. However, former LWO member Carlito pushed Lee off of the top rope. Carlito's actions, however, elicited the ire of Damian Priest. After Priest disposed of Carlito, he turned his sights onto Mysterio. Priest gave chase to his recent Bash in Berlin opponent and chased Mysterio out of the arena mid-match. Dragunov and Lee continued to fight in a now-apparent singles contest, and after an intense tug-of-war fight, Dragunov landed a clean H-Bomb for the win.

Advertisement

Denver came alive for the second qualifying match of the night. Strowman, who was replacing "Big" Bronson Reed after the latter came down with COVID-19, entered the ring with athletic tape littered across his chest and ribs to take on Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser. Strowman plowed through Sheamus and Kaiser on the outside of the ring, but found himself barreling straight through the barriers. Sheamus controlled most of the match and was moments away from progressing in the tournament when Pete Dunne appeared, armed with a shillelagh and a taste for revenge. Dunne incapacitated Sheamus, which allowed Strowman to Powerslam a downed Kaiser for the win.

Shortly before his match alongside Priest, Breakker confronted Uso and beckoned him to withdraw from the match. Uso refused to withdraw, and the two had a tense face-off before Uso's match.