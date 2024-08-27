WWE Intercontinental Title No. 1 Contender's Tournament Report, Raw 8/26/2024

Last week, Bron Breakker announced a tournament to determine a new challenger for his Intercontinental Championship. Monday, "WWE Raw" put on two triple threat matches to kick off the tournament. By the time both bells rang, Jey Uso and Pete Dunne found themselves one victory closer to a shot at singles gold.

Monday's first tournament match saw Uso lock up with The New Day's Kofi Kingston and The Final Testament's Karrion Kross. In the early goings of the match, Uso and Kingston teamed up to conquer Kross, who has recently been sowing seeds of doubt among The New Day. Kross and Kingston continued to target each other, and Uso ultimately capitalized on their tensions as Kingston was thrown out of the ring. One spear and Uso Splash later, and Uso took his first step towards a possible inaugural WWE singles title run.

Later, Dunne took on The New Day's Xavier Woods and former Intercontinental Champion The Miz. The Miz's dreams of becoming a record-tying nine-time Intercontinental Champion began to unravel as Woods nailed him with a Limit Break Elbow. Woods went for the cover, but Dunne dragged the official out of the ring before the three-count. Dunne disposed of Woods and sealed the deal with the Bitter End on The Miz.

After the match, Breakker took to a backstage interview to respond to both Uso and Dunne. Breakker referred to himself as "that dude, that dog" and reassured his potential challengers that "the worst is yet to come."

Uso and Dunne will be joined by two more yet-to-be-determined individuals in the tournament finals, which will be held on the September 9, 2024 episode of "Raw." The next matches will be contested between Ilja Dragunov, Dragon Lee, and Dominik Mysterio in one triple threat and Bronson Reed, Ludwig Kaiser, and Sheamus in the other.