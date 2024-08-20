Bron Breakker Announces Tournament To Crown New WWE Intercontinental Title Contender

After overcoming Sami Zayn in a critically acclaimed two-out-of-three falls match on the August 12 edition of "WWE Raw," the still-Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker has his eyes already peeled for his next challenger. Luckily for Breakker, his search will be expedited, as he said on Monday's "WWE Raw" that a tournament begins next week to determine the next No. 1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

Breakker unveil the news in a backstage interview, but did not disclose any further details, such as confirmed individuals, number of rounds, or timeline of matches — though Jey Uso later announced he would be involved. The tournament is currently slated to begin on the red brand's go-home show before Bash in Berlin; given the short notice, it's unlikely that Breakker's next opponent will be determined prior to the Germany-based event. As of writing, Breakker has been Intercontinental Champion for 16 days after dethroning fan favorite Zayn in an upset at SummerSlam 2024. Breakker has had no defenses with the Intercontinental Championship besides his 2/3 Falls match with Zayn on the August 12 "Raw."

This may be the young superstar's first title reign on the main roster, but he is no stranger to high-stakes championship defenses. Breakker boasts two reigns with the NXT Championship and one reign with the "WWE NXT" Tag Team Championship, alongside Baron Corbin.