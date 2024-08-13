WWE RAW 8/12/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s weekly review of "WWE Raw," the only wrestling show that compels us to completely ignore the very biggest stars and focus solely on everyone else! Okay, it's probably not the only wrestling show that does that, but it's still funny that there was a segment on Monday's episode that featured Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, GUNTHER, and CM Punk, and our collective response here at WINC was to blink slowly and then move on.
What we're trying to say here is that this column will not discuss that particular segment, primarily because there are tons of things on a three-hour show that we don't have the time or space to discuss. If you were hoping for our opinions about Odyssey Jones' debut, or the Ivy Nile heel turn, or even the brief Wyatt Sicks video, we're very sorry to disappoint you but those will not be coming up here. Silver lining: If you have no idea what we were talking about in that last sentence, you can read about all those things on our "Raw" results page; they will simply be more facts and less opinion. Second silver lining: If you were hoping for our opinions on other stuff, like the Judgment Day fallout, or Bronson Reed's rampage, or the main event, we have all that for you here — and more! Here are three things we hated and three things we loved about the 8/12/24 episode of "WWE Raw!"
Hated: Terror Twins vs. New Judgment Day already feels redundant
I don't know if I'm feeling this way because The Bloodline segments on "WWE SmackDown" have felt incredibly redundant for weeks before the return of Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, but I'm just already not feeling this New Judgment Day versus the Terror Twins angle. Of course, I wasn't thrilled when Dominik Mysterio turned on Rhea Ripley, simply due to the fact I saw that coming a mile away and hated that turn and story to begin with, but, especially now with Ripley and Damian Priest taking on Mysterio and Liv Morgan at Bash in Berlin at the end of the month, things are only going to start feeling even more redundant than they already do. And, in the words of apparent full-fledged New Judgment Day member, Carlito, that's not cool.
While there was a little more talking in the ring from Ripley this week, which I'll never complain about, and the image of Priest just kind of appearing in the crowd behind Morgan and Mysterio from out of nowhere to beat up Mysterio was a great (and funny!) image, but it led to Priest having a match with another member of the New Judgment Day, this week, it was Carlito. Last week, it was JD McDonagh. The only thing that won't be entirely redundant, I think, at least, is the fact Priest and Balor likely won't go head-to-head before Bash in Berlin. I don't exactly know what show they'll save that for, but I think it's a big match with the potential to be a great blood feud that WWE should let simmer for awhile. Get Priest away from Mysterio and Morgan, and focused on Balor, after this premium live event in Germany. While I understand Priest is furious with Mysterio for hurting Ripley, I think Mami can fight her own battles against Morgan. Maybe even get the Women's World Championship back, because Morgan certainly hasn't been defending it since she'd had it. A bxabyface Ripley with the championship back over her shoulder taking on all challengers is what I want to see on my "Raw."
Thankfully, we only have two more episodes of "Raw" before Bash in Berlin, and I'm certain they're only going to consist of more in-ring promos, probably one from the good guys, then the next week, the bad guys, or vice versa, both in ring, then the other team comes and crashes the promo and there's a pull apart brawl. For two more episodes. I'm also certain the next two weeks, no matter what they do, aren't going to get me anymore excited for this match. The match makes sense, and I wanted to see Priest and Ripley beat up Mysterio and Morgan, but I think I'm already at a stable level of just... Not excitement, per say, but just ready to hopefully see that? This is one of those angles I can just tell is going to fall flat, especially on the go-home show, and I'm just ready for them to fight in Berlin.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Loved: Pete Dunne wants everyone to remember who he is
Two years ago, Pete Dunne got saddled with a different name, even though the WWE Universe in the U.S. and abroad already knew who he was. When he linked up with Sheamus and Ridge Holland as part of the Brawling Brutes, he was forced to go by the name "Butch." We all hated it, but not as much as the "Bruiserweight" himself did. His resentment of both the name and having to operate under Sheamus has boiled over into getting physical with his former partner and costing him matches.
In a segment on "Raw," he became infuriated when Jackie Redmond mentioned his former moniker. "For two years I had to swallow my pride and let Sheamus little brother me," he said. "I'm not Butch. I'm Pete Dunne. I'm the Bruiserweight. I'm an 18-year vet in my own right. And if I have to shut Sheamus up so I never ever hear that name again, that's what I'll do."
Dunne having to make himself into someone he's not because of the people at the top was a waste of two years. He has long been a special talent — so much so that he was the second-ever "NXT UK" Champion and held that title for a whopping 685 days. He is a former NXT Tag Team Champion as well. His main roster run has left a lot to be desired through no fault of his own; he did the best with what he was given. Defeating Sheamus next week would tak him one step closer to becoming the force we all know him to be.
Written by Samantha Schipman
Hated: PFC, not to be confused with PVC pipe
The women's tag team division — against all odds — is heating up. Multiple female factions have started to join the tag team gold scramble, and the Unholy Union now have to worry about the likes of Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair, IYO SKY and Kairi Sane of Damage CTRL, the possible team of Michin and Shotzi, and...the Pure Fusion Collective?
Whoever came up with that name should be shamed. Kidding, but seriously.
It seems like a petty or infinitesimal thing to hate, but if WWE's goal is to build the women's tag team division back up through name power and numbers, then naming Monday night's primary all-female heel faction something so nonsensical seems counterproductive at best, and destructive at worst. The trio of Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville, and Zoey Stark have captured the attention of fans ever since Deville's return to WWE programming, and while they have yet to gain serious momentum, they have wreaked havoc on their rival faction, the newly-babyface Damage CTRL, by taking out Dakota Kai and shelving her for the foreseeable future. If this stable is being built to be the seriously diabolical force we are led to believe, then why name the trio something so out of left field? Pure Fusion Collective — it doesn't ring true with any of the women involved, nor does it accurately describe their identity as a unit. It feels like the name was decided separately from the team, and when there's that level of disconnect in a stable made of Superstars that are as shakily booked as Baszler, Deville, and Stark, it could spell trouble for their efforts to break into the limelight.
Upon further research, "pure fusion" is a concept associated with weapons manufacturing, particularly in the use of nuclear bombs. Does this mean they have nuclear energy? Are they're explosive? Do they not need an external fuse to trigger a detonation? We won't sit here for a science lesson about what "pure fusion" means, but it should say something when I have to look up what "pure fusion" means, and extrapolate how it might connect to Pure Fusion Collective. There is beauty in subtext, but when it comes to a team of "let's try pushing you again" women in an even more contentiously featured women's tag team division, I'm not sure if it's necessarily wise to have such an obscure reference as a central piece to the team's identity. Also, it sounds too close to PVC pipe. This is "Raw," not Home Depot.
Any wrestling fan should know that these performers walk on a tightrope — any flaw in their identity or missed opportunity to connect with fans can halt their momentum. When Pure Fusion Collective is trying to break out against established names like Damage CTRL or Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair, there is no room for error. So, what's in a name? I'm not saying that a bad name will halt the Pure Fusion Collective's push in its tracks, but for a breakout team, it certainly doesn't help.
Written by Angeline Phu
Hated: A senseless contender's match
It seems pretty inevitable that when a wrestler is at the announce desk, they're going to become involved in a match in some sort of capacity whether that's interference or a post-match brawl. While that's usually all fun and games, in the case of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn being at the desk to watch the No. 1 Contender's match between The Pure Fusion Collective and Damage CTRL, it not only seemed unnecessary to have the titleholders get involved in the action, but made little sense the way that WWE did it.
Zoey Stark inadvertently caught Alba Fyre with a kick on the outside when she was aiming for IYO SKY. While it would've otherwise been fine, it was only when SKY delivered an Over The Moonsault to Stark and pinned her that Fyre and Dawn decided to get involved. If they needed to get involved in things at all, it would've made much more sense to have them to have broken up a fall when Stark was the one pinning SKY.
The whole point of a No. 1 Contender's match is to determine which competitor or competitors if it pertains to a tag team earn the right to challenge a champion or champions for their title. With WWE seemingly gearing up to announce either a Triple Threat or a Fatal-Four way match with the three teams and Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship (presumably at Bash In Berlin), it would make more sense for the company to focus on the build for the story rather than end a No. 1 Contender's match in a double disqualification. It's a needless step in getting where the company wants to go, and it makes little sense in the context of what is trying to be accomplished here, especially when taking into consideration how many matches across WWE programming end in disqualifications.
Written by Olivia Quinlan
Loved: Big Bronson Reed has become a big deal
In two weeks' time, Bronson Reed has done more to establish himself than the entirety of his main roster run prior. Or perhaps WWE creative should get the credit for unleashing this beast at long last. It's a combo of both, really, so a tip of the hat to all involved. How do you top absolutely slaughtering someone as perpetually popular as Seth "Freakin'" Rollins? You do the same (or maybe worse) to someone as universally loved as R-Truth. And that's exactly what happened tonight with Reed first beating The Miz and then, post-match, looking to attack Miz in similar, Tsunami-after-Tsunami fashion as he did Rollins a week ago. Noble hero that he is, Truth stepped in front of Miz to thwart Reed's assault, and took a hybrid flying cross body/Tsunami situation for his trouble. And then, much like the now-shelved Rollins, he got hit with six more Tsunamis, despite the protests of "WWE Raw" GM Adam Pearce and a slew of other WWE officials.
Were I forced to critique anything here, I would argue that Reed should have absolutely destroyed Miz in the match itself but that's a nit I shan't pick at present, instead focusing on all that was done well in the name of productivity for all in tonight's exchange. Other than the continued momentum behind and elevation of Reed's character, this could very easily set things up nicely for a Miz/Truth split down the road, which is no great surprise but needed to have some building blocks in place. Miz wasn't happy with Truth confusing Reed for Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker (who would have killed Miz too but hey, at least a title would have been on the line had Truth been right), and Truth took the bullet (and then six more) for Miz, who was then nowhere to be found in his defense.
But to make sure we're not losing sight of what's most important here, Bronson Reed didn't become anything more than he already was just by adding "Big" to his name. (In fact, that was probably pointless.) In these last two weeks, however, he's very quickly cemented himself as a big deal.
Written by Jon Jordan
Loved: The match we should have gotten at SummerSlam
It's weird to think about the fact that in 2024 WWE, it's almost better (from a match quality standpoint) to be left off the premium live events. Sure, it's great if you're GUNTHER or Cody Rhodes or CM Punk or The Bloodline, because Paul Levesque is probably giving your match way more time than it actually needs. But if you're one of these undercard feuds — aka the people whose time is getting cut for GUNTHER and Cody and Punk and The Bloodline — you'd almost rather not make the card at all, right? Because instead of a truncated undercard PLE match squashed at either end by commercials, you're probably getting like 20 minutes to main event "Raw" or "SmackDown." I don't know, that just seems way more fun to me.
Anyway, this is all just a long way of saying that the "Raw" main event featuring the third Intercontinental title match between Sami Zayn and Bron Breakker was by far the best of their matches, and the first one that really made both guys look good. It basically felt like Zayn and Breakker, whose SummerSlam match didn't even last six minutes, were being given this spot by way of an apology, and by extension, it was also an apology to the fans. Well, apology accepted, WWE, because this match ruled. Two-out-of-three falls matches were a bit of a thing for Zayn back in his "NXT" days — his two-out-of-three falls match with Claudio Castagnoli in 2013 was the first great "NXT" match and helped launch the brand — and since 2024 Zayn, like 2013 Zayn, is eternally an underdog, he's the perfect kind of wrestler for the oldest stipulation.
In fact, this match was structured essentially the same way that Zayn vs. Castagnoli match was structured, with Zayn picking up the first fall after a flash Helluva Kick and then losing the following two. The match got enough time (just barely), it was well-paced, and by the end it felt like Breakker had really earned something by keeping Sami down for that last three.
As Wrestling Inc.'s resident Sami Zayn superfan, I don't mind him dropping the Intercontinental title to Bron Breakker. I just wanted Bron to have to work for it. This week, he did.
Written by Miles Schneiderman