WWE RAW 8/12/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I don't know if I'm feeling this way because The Bloodline segments on "WWE SmackDown" have felt incredibly redundant for weeks before the return of Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, but I'm just already not feeling this New Judgment Day versus the Terror Twins angle. Of course, I wasn't thrilled when Dominik Mysterio turned on Rhea Ripley, simply due to the fact I saw that coming a mile away and hated that turn and story to begin with, but, especially now with Ripley and Damian Priest taking on Mysterio and Liv Morgan at Bash in Berlin at the end of the month, things are only going to start feeling even more redundant than they already do. And, in the words of apparent full-fledged New Judgment Day member, Carlito, that's not cool.

Advertisement

While there was a little more talking in the ring from Ripley this week, which I'll never complain about, and the image of Priest just kind of appearing in the crowd behind Morgan and Mysterio from out of nowhere to beat up Mysterio was a great (and funny!) image, but it led to Priest having a match with another member of the New Judgment Day, this week, it was Carlito. Last week, it was JD McDonagh. The only thing that won't be entirely redundant, I think, at least, is the fact Priest and Balor likely won't go head-to-head before Bash in Berlin. I don't exactly know what show they'll save that for, but I think it's a big match with the potential to be a great blood feud that WWE should let simmer for awhile. Get Priest away from Mysterio and Morgan, and focused on Balor, after this premium live event in Germany. While I understand Priest is furious with Mysterio for hurting Ripley, I think Mami can fight her own battles against Morgan. Maybe even get the Women's World Championship back, because Morgan certainly hasn't been defending it since she'd had it. A bxabyface Ripley with the championship back over her shoulder taking on all challengers is what I want to see on my "Raw."

Advertisement

Thankfully, we only have two more episodes of "Raw" before Bash in Berlin, and I'm certain they're only going to consist of more in-ring promos, probably one from the good guys, then the next week, the bad guys, or vice versa, both in ring, then the other team comes and crashes the promo and there's a pull apart brawl. For two more episodes. I'm also certain the next two weeks, no matter what they do, aren't going to get me anymore excited for this match. The match makes sense, and I wanted to see Priest and Ripley beat up Mysterio and Morgan, but I think I'm already at a stable level of just... Not excitement, per say, but just ready to hopefully see that? This is one of those angles I can just tell is going to fall flat, especially on the go-home show, and I'm just ready for them to fight in Berlin.

Written by Daisy Ruth