Sonya Deville Returns In WWE Raw Backstage Segment After 10-Month Injury Hiatus

WWE might have lost Rhea Ripley to the injury bug, but reinforcements for the women's division arrived on "WWE Raw." Rumors from Pro Wrestling Insider on Monday alluded to former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sonya Deville being backstage. The rumors turned out to be true during Monday's episode, and Deville was seen backstage propositioning Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, introducing herself to the latter, with Baszler saying she wasn't interested in what Deville had to say.

Deville tore her ACL in July 2023, in the midst of her tag title reign alongside Chelsea Green — she was replaced in the team by Piper Niven, who claimed one half of the championship without actually having won it. A late May/early June return would be about in line for the recovery time for an ACL tear. Deville has been a contracted WWE talent since 2015, but has never won a singles title in the promotion. Her former partner, Green, along with Niven, were recently drafted to "WWE SmackDown."