WWE Women's Tag Champ Sonya Deville Reportedly Out Indefinitely After Suffering Torn ACL

The WWE Women's Tag Team Division has been plagued by injuries, creative differences, and other disasters, and another unfortunate chapter now has written in the book of the division's many maladies.

TMZ is reporting that WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sonya Deville suffered a torn ACL on July 28 in a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship defense against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. Deville is reportedly out indefinitely with the knee injury, as it will require surgery. WWE is set to address the situation on tonight's episode of "WWE Raw," as Deville has been champion alongside Chelsea Green since July 17, when the tandem defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan to win the titles on "WWE Raw."

The Women's tag titles were recently unified with the "WWE NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship in June, when former champions Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey defeated Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn on "WWE SmackDown." Neither Fyre nor Dawn has been seen on WWE programming since. Rousey and Baszler had previously won the championships after they had been vacated due to an injury to Liv Morgan sustained during a championship match; Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai tore her ACL in the same match. All this came on the heels of the titles being vacant for 101 days after reigning champions Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of the company over creative differences (both women have gone on to win title gold since leaving WWE, though Banks has also suffered a significant injury). Nine pairs of women have held the titles since they were re-instated, but only one of those reigns has gone past 50 days, and four have failed to eclipse 25 — assuming the belts are vacated once again on tonight's "Raw," they will make the fifth. It's also been more than two full years (since the second reign of Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax) since the women's tag team champions successfully defended their titles three times in a row.