WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 6/23 - The Bloodline Clashes, Tag Team Title Unification Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on June 23, 2023, coming to you live from the CAJUNDOME in Lafayette, Louisiana!

Jey Uso blindsided Roman Reigns last week after he finally drew a line in the sand and sided with his twin brother, Jimmy Uso in the midst of the turbulence occurring within The Bloodline. Tonight, the three men along with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman will meet ahead of their match at the upcoming Money In The Bank Premium Live Event as The Bloodline Civil War kicks off.

Women's Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are set for action as they square off with "NXT" Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn in a Women's Tag Team Championship Unification match. The former captured their vacant title after emerging victorious in a Fatal Four-Way Match on the May 29 edition of "WWE Raw" while the latter dethroned Kiana James and Fallon Henley at "NXT" Stand & Deliver" in April.

Two weeks ago, Bayley beat The O.C.'s Mia Yim to secure her spot in the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match at The O2 Arena in London England. Last week, Bayley cost IYO SKY her match against Zelina Vega, leading to an heated exchange of words with Shotzi backstage post-match. Shotzi dared Bayley to face her and put her spot on the line, to which SKY accepted the challenge on behalf of Bayley. We will see just that come to fruition tonight.

Speaking of July 1, LA Knight will be going head-to-head with Rey Mysterio before he competes in the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder match. Knight will be joined by Logan Paul, Santos Escobar, Butch, Shinsuke Nakamura, Damian Priest, and Ricochet as they all look to get their hands on a contract for a future championship match at any time and place of their choosing.

Baron Corbin has been seeking retribution on Cameron Grimes ever since Grimes defeated him in quick fashion during his "SmackDown" debut on the May 12 episode. Tonight, he will have his chance to do just that as the two meet one-on-one in the squared circle. Corbin has a big week ahead of him, as he will be going up against "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes next Tuesday during Week Two of "NXT" Gold Rush.

Additionally, Charlotte Flair will be returning to in-ring competition tonight for the first time since coming up short against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39 when she takes on Lacey Evans. Grayson Waller will also be hosting Pretty Deadly on "The Grayson Waller Effect" after the pair became the new Number One Contenders for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's Undisputed Tag Team Championship last week.