Report: Rhea Ripley Injured, May Have Implications For WWE Women's World Title

For the past year, Rhea Ripley has held a tight grip on the WWE Women's World Championship, one she strengthened at Night One of WrestleMania 40 when she defeated Becky Lynch. Unfortunately for Ripley, her title reign may now be coming to a premature end, thanks to an unfortunate incident that occurred on last week's episode of "Raw."

PWInsider reports that Ripley was injured last week during a backstage segment between her and Liv Morgan, where Morgan attacked Ripley with a chair. No details were provided on the type of injury Ripley suffered, but it is believed to be severe enough that it could lead to Ripley being forced to vacate the Women's World Championship on tonight's episode of "Raw." It's unclear what direction WWE would take should Ripley be forced to vacate.

Though Ripley's focus had largely been on Lynch over the past several months, the Judgment Day star has had issues with Morgan throughout 2024, since Morgan returned during the Women's Royal Rumble match back in January. Morgan had missed six months of action before returning due to a shoulder injury, and was written off of TV after being brutally attacked by Ripley with a chair prior to a scheduled match between them on "SmackDown."

