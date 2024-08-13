Ivy Nile Turns Heel On Maxxine Dupri, Joins Newly-Formed American Made On WWE Raw

Once a part of the Diamond Mine stable in "NXT" and for a short while after on "WWE Raw" after the group's initial call-up, Ivy Nile hasn't been consistently shown alongside Brutus and Julius Creed in some time. Tonight on "Raw," it was made clear that Nile was still a part of what she dubbed "our group" in a backstage segment with Maxxine Dupri, and the trio officially reunited, all at the expense of Dupri, who Nile assaulted before celebrating with the group now known as American Made.

Advertisement

Prior to a Texas Tornado Match between Alpha Academy and The Creed Brothers (representing American Made), Nile approached Dupri and encouraged her to stay away from the match, and to let her talk to Chad Gable to see about rekindling that relationship, but Dupri said she was staying with "her family," and Nile responded by saying, "I thought you would say that." With Gable explained to still be on his way back from the Olympics in France, The Creeds would go at it as a pair against Otis and Akira Tozawa, with Dupri watching from ringside.

Late in the match, with things seeming to turn in favor of Alpha Academy after some high-flying action from Tozawa, Nile attacked Dupri as she stood near the apron, ultimately slamming her face-first into the announce table. She would then hoist her up and lock in a Dragon Sleeper while taunting a concerned Otis, causing enough of a distraction for The Creed Brothers to secure the win for the Gable-led American Made faction.

Advertisement