Stipulation Added To WWE Raw Match Between Alpha Academy & American Made

It was not an amicable divorce between Chad Gable and Alpha Academy members Otis, Tozawa, and Maxine, as Gable, following an attitude change for the worse, alienating himself from the group to the point that they would abandon him. Without Gable, Otis, Tozawa, and Maxxine have continued to use the Alpha Academy name, though they are still having to tend with Gable and two of the wrestlers he replaced them with.

On Saturday, WWE announced that Gable's newest friends, Brutus and Julius Creed, would take on Otis and Tozawa this Monday on "Raw." Apparently, a regular tag team match wasn't big enough for these rival teams, and a stipulation was added earlier this afternoon. Taking to X, WWE announced that the Creeds would now face Otis and Tozawa in a Texas Tornado tag team match, a fitting match choice as tonight's "Raw" will emulate out of Austin, Texas.

Alpha Academy will go head-to-head with American Made in a Texas Tornado Tag Team Match TONIGHT on #WWERaw! 📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/EWgTXwVQ2A — WWE (@WWE) August 12, 2024

This will be the second time in two weeks that Alpha Academy and American Made, the name Gable has given to his alliance between him, the Creeds, and Ivey Nile, have faced off, with the Creeds having previously emerged victorious on the July 29 edition of "Raw." Unfortunately, the brothers will not come in riding a wave of momentum, as they and Gable were defeated last week on the red brand, coming up short against Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, and Joey Gacy of the Wyatt Sicks stable in their debut match. Things aren't going much better for Tozawa and Otis, who are seeking their first win as a team since March.

