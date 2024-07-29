WWE Raw Live Coverage 7/29 - Six Woman Tag Team Match, Seth Rollins Meets With Drew McIntyre And CM Punk

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on July 29, 2024, coming to you from the Xcel Energy Center in St Paul, Minnesota!

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk will be colliding with one another at WWE SummerSlam this coming Saturday. With just days out from meeting in the ring, the special guest referee of the match, Seth "Frekain" Rollins, will be providing both men with his rules and instructions tonight during the go home edition of "Raw" before the Premium Live Event. While things between McIntyre and Punk have been well documented over the last several months, Rollins has had his fair share of issues with both of them. This led to "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce naming him special guest referee during last week's edition of "Raw" with no one else willing to assume the position.

Advertisement

A huge six woman tag team match is set for tonight, as Sonya Deville, Zoey Stark, and Shayna Baszler go head-to-head with Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, and Lyra Valkyria. The two parties have encountered one another a handful of times over the course of the past few weeks as the tensions between them continue to grow, with Deville scoring a win over Valkyria in singles competition last week after some assistance from Baszler and Stark. Later that night, however, Valkyria along with Chance and Carter got some retribution after helping Zelina Vega emerge victorious over Stark.

Ahead of his World Heavyweight Championship match against titleholder Damian Priest at SummerSlam, GUNTHER looks to be gaining some momentum heading into the bout as he squares off with Priest's Judgment Day ally and one half of the reigning WWE World Tag Team Champions Finn Balor. GUNTHTER has not shied away from letting Priest know what he thinks of him over the last couple of weeks, and things between the pair escalated last week when the pair found themselves in a huge backstage brawl and the aforementioned Pearce subsequently kicked them both out of the Resch Center.

Advertisement

As the Wyatt Sicks continue to target them and their new ally Chad Gable, Julius Creed and Brutus Creed will have to refocus their sights tonight as they take on Otis and Akira Tozawa. The four men encountered one another last week when The Creed Brothers blindsided the Alpha Academy members.

Additionally, Karrion Kross will be facing Xavier Woods after Kross and his Final Testament stablemates defeated Woods and the aforementioned Otis and Tozawa last week, while Bronson Reed collides with Sheamus following an in-ring physical confrontation with one another and Pete Dunne last week as the pair look to settle their issues for good. Per WWE's event page, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, Rey Mysterio, and Jey Uso are all advertised to be in town.