WWE Raw Live Coverage 7/22 - CM Punk Appears, Sonya Deville Collides With Lyra Valkyria & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on July 22, 2024, coming to you live from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin!

CM Punk will be appearing on "Raw" tonight for the first time since July 8 with something on his mind to share. Over the past couple of months, Drew McIntyre has taken immense issue with Punk becoming interfering in his business, including costing him the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash At The Castle in his home country of Scotland and keeping him from successfully cashing in his Men's Money In The Bank briefcase at WWE Money In The Bank. Due to McIntyre's actions on the Money In The Bank Post-Show, he was suspended, but looked to have it lifted by "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce during last week's edition of the show. While Pearce came close to lifting the suspension, McIntyre refused to issue an apology to two referees.

Advertisement

After she defeated Zelina Vega in singles competition last week, Sonya Deville looks to score another win tonight as she goes one-on-one with Lyra Valkyria. Valkyria, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance provided a helping hand to Vega after Deville and her teammates Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark from a post-match beatdown. Later that night, Baszler and Stark defeated Carter and Chance in tag team competition.

The Final Testament's Karrion Kross and Authors of Pain will be squaring off with Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Xavier Woods in a Six Man Tag Team match. Woods and his New Day stablemate Kofi Kingston have had their fair share of issues with The Final Testament over the course of the past several weeks, and Woods recruited the help of Otis and Tozawa last week with Kingston having been attacked by Kross, Akam and Rezar on July 1.

Advertisement

Additionally, World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio of Judgment Day, Drew McIntyre, and Jey Uso are all advertised to be in town as per WWE's event page.

We are live! Michael Cole and Wade Barrett greet audiences at home as GUNTHER makes his way down to the ring.