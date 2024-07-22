WWE Raw Live Coverage 7/22 - CM Punk Appears, Sonya Deville Collides With Lyra Valkyria & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on July 22, 2024, coming to you live from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin!
CM Punk will be appearing on "Raw" tonight for the first time since July 8 with something on his mind to share. Over the past couple of months, Drew McIntyre has taken immense issue with Punk becoming interfering in his business, including costing him the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash At The Castle in his home country of Scotland and keeping him from successfully cashing in his Men's Money In The Bank briefcase at WWE Money In The Bank. Due to McIntyre's actions on the Money In The Bank Post-Show, he was suspended, but looked to have it lifted by "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce during last week's edition of the show. While Pearce came close to lifting the suspension, McIntyre refused to issue an apology to two referees.
After she defeated Zelina Vega in singles competition last week, Sonya Deville looks to score another win tonight as she goes one-on-one with Lyra Valkyria. Valkyria, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance provided a helping hand to Vega after Deville and her teammates Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark from a post-match beatdown. Later that night, Baszler and Stark defeated Carter and Chance in tag team competition.
The Final Testament's Karrion Kross and Authors of Pain will be squaring off with Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Xavier Woods in a Six Man Tag Team match. Woods and his New Day stablemate Kofi Kingston have had their fair share of issues with The Final Testament over the course of the past several weeks, and Woods recruited the help of Otis and Tozawa last week with Kingston having been attacked by Kross, Akam and Rezar on July 1.
Additionally, World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio of Judgment Day, Drew McIntyre, and Jey Uso are all advertised to be in town as per WWE's event page.
We are live! Michael Cole and Wade Barrett greet audiences at home as GUNTHER makes his way down to the ring.
We Hear From GUNTHER
GUNTHER says he took some time to reflect on what he said to Damian Priest last week, but immediately takes it back as soon as the crowd starts booing him. He says he meant every word, and calls both Priest and fans "bums", then points out the fact that he's kicking off "Raw" rather than Priest. He says Priest does not live up to the hype, and says his story doesn't cover up Priest being a wannabe. GUNTHER then says today is the day that Judgment Day will be judged by "The Ring General". He calls the entirety of Judgment Day "street trash", then calls Priest down to the ring to make him an offer: lift the weight off his shoulders by handing him the World Heavyweight Championship.
Priest's music hits and he makes his way down to the ring. He wastes no time and connects with a right hand on GUNTHER. The pair then begin to brawl with one another as officials run down to the ring to try and break Priest and GUNTHER up.
