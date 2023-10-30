NXT Tag Team Expected To Be Called Up To WWE Main Roster

After two years of working their way up through "WWE NXT," Brutus and Julius Creed are all set for their main roster debut Monday night after accepting an open challenge to face Alpha Academy on "WWE Raw." But unlike some "NXT" stars that have appeared on "Raw" or "SmackDown" for a one-off, it appears the Creed Brothers may be staying on the main roster for good.

On the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer revealed that Brutus and Julius are currently slated to be called up to the main roster, though he did point out that the decision to call them up good change.

The Creed Brothers' potential call-up would continue a recent pattern regarding "NXT" talent moving to the main roster, most recently Dragon Lee. The 28-year-old former CMLL and New Japan star had been competing exclusively in "NXT" before facing off with Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship on "Raw" earlier this fall. His performance impressed enough that Lee was called up soon after, as a member of the "SmackDown" brand.

A move to the main roster was always anticipated for the former Diamond Mine members, who first debuted in the late summer of 2021 on the "NXT" brand, and have gone on to become one of the more successful teams in "NXT" since, winning the "NXT" Tag Team Championships once. The duo still have loose ends to wrap up there as well, starting Tuesday on Night Two of "NXT Halloween Havoc," where they'll face Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo in a Tables, Ladders, and Scares match.