The Creed Brothers Accept Alpha Academy Open Challenge For WWE Raw

It's a big week for the name Creed. For starters, the infamous 1990s post-grunge band Creed is officially hitting the road again, announcing their first US tour in over twelve years. Just as important, however, is the news about WWE's Creed Brothers, Julius and Brutus, who may not be rocking the stage with Scott Stapp, but seem poised to be making the leap from "WWE NXT" to "WWE Raw." Over the weekend, Alpha Academy's Chad Gable took X to issue an open challenge to anyone who wished to face him and tag team partner Otis on "Raw." Yesterday, Julius Creed took to the social media platform to officially accept Gable's challenge, declaring it was time for the Creed Brothers to "have some fun."

The Alpha Academy match will not be the first taste The Creeds have had of the WWE main roster, having previously competed on "WWE Main Event," and in a dark match on the October 29, 2021 episode of "WWE SmackDown," only a few months after the duo debuted on "NXT." As it stands, however, tonight will represent the first time the Creeds have ever competed on a televised "Raw" or "SmackDown," in what will likely be the first of many matches to come.

Tonight's "Raw" is just the beginning of a busy week for the brothers, however. As noted by Julius in his tweet, The Creeds will be back at it again just a day later in "NXT" for the second night of "Halloween Havoc." The duo are scheduled to take on another brother tag team in Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo in a Tables, Ladders, and Scares match.