Bo Dallas Reflects On Wyatt Sicks Main Roster Debut In Latest WWE Raw Video Segment

The Wyatt Sicks made their impactful in-ring debut last Monday in a winning effort against American Made. The "WWE Raw" main event match pit Chad Gable and Julius and Brutus Creed against the new stables' Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and Erick Rowan, with Bo Dallas as Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross as Abby the Witch looking on at ringside from the late Bray Wyatt's rocking chair. On this Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," a new Wyatt Sicks video tape played where Dallas reflected on his "family's" debut in Baltimore Maryland, the site of the debut of the original Wyatt Family featuring Wyatt, the late Luke Harper, and Rowan.

In the tape, Dallas said that everything was coming full circle. He said things "have been heavy lately," and he experienced a lot of emotions last week in Baltimore, "where it all started."

"The Wyatt Sicks had their debut where it all began," Dallas said, with Howdy's voice echoing in the video. "He was there," he then said, with a shot of Wyatt appearing on the screen.

Dallas said that something big was happening, but the "work isn't done." The video cut to Dallas watching a TV that only showed complete static. Howdy's voice echoed: "The work isn't done. The work must continue. Other doors shall be open."

Dallas then repeated "My life, for you," with shots of Howdy flickering in the video as the voices seemed to mold together as the video then cut between shots of the original Wyatt Family and the Wyatt Sicks. The video ended with the TV Dallas was watching showing jump-scare shots of Howdy before the video ended. The Wyatt Sicks have been feuding with Chad Gable and American Made, but did not appear during the Creed Brothers' match against Alpha Academy; this combined with Howdy's dialogue suggests that feud might be over. Gable was not on "Raw," but instead was in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games.

