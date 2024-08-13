Bron Breakker Defeats Sami Zayn, Retains Intercontinental Title In WWE Raw Main Event

Bron Breakker retained his Intercontinental Championship over Sami Zayn in a SummerSlam rematch with a two-out-of-three falls stipulation on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw." Breakker won the title from Zayn at the "Biggest Party of the Summer" in Cleveland, Ohio in a short match after the two initially faced off in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, with Zayn getting the victory at Money in the Bank. In the end, it was Breakker to score two falls over Zayn's one on Monday night.

Breakker was able to counter a Blue Thunder Bomb toward the beginning of the match, but Zayn hit a Helluva Kick and earned the first fall. Breakker and Zayn fought outside of the ring and Zayn attempted to hit a moonsault off the barricade, but was caught by the champion and thrown into timekeeper's area. Back inside the ring, Breakker hit a Frankensteiner, but Zayn kicked out. Breakker followed it up with two spears to earn his first fall.

The champion bounced Zayn off the announce desk and jumped from the ring apron and drove Zayn into the desk with a clothesline. Zayn almost didn't make the referee's count of 10, but got back into the ring at the last possible second. The challenger battled back and hit a sunset flip powerbomb, but Breakker kicked out. Zayn looked for the Exploder Suplex in the corner, but Breakker counter and went for a spear, which Zayn dodged.

Zayn caught Breakker attempting to run the ropes with the Helluva Kick, but Breakker kicked out. Zayn went to the top rope, but was caught mid-arm with a spear from Breakker. The champion covered Zayn for the three-count to retain his Intercontinental Championship gold.