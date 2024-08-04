Bron Breakker Runs Through Sami Zayn, Wins WWE Intercontinental Title At SummerSlam

After his last match with Sami Zayn at Money in the Bank 2024, Bron Breakker left Canada with an empty waist and his first pinfall loss on the main roster. One revisited match, several spears, and a three count later, and Breakker left Cleveland, Ohio with his first title on the main roster: the Intercontinental Championship.

Despite sending himself into the ringpost in the beginning of the match, Breakker ran through the competition with full force. Zayn put up considerable offense, and after a scary Exploder Suplex into the corner, it seemed that Zayn would continue his historic 118 day reign. As Zayn attempted the Helluva Kick, however, Breakker revived himself and responded with a spear. Cleveland roared with life as Breakker removed the straps of his singlet, and ran the ropes to deliver a second, devastating spear for the victory.

Breakker came onto the main roster after the 2024 Draft. Before his main roster run, Breakker was a force to be reckoned with in "NXT," where he claimed the "NXT" Championship twice and the "NXT" Tag Team Championship once alongside Baron Corbin, who was his partner in his successful Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic run.

