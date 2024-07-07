Sami Zayn Retains IC Title, Bron Breakker Suffers First Main Roster Loss At WWE MITB

Sami Zayn successfully retained his Intercontinental Championship over a disgruntled Bron Breakker at Saturday's Money in the Bank premium live event. Breakker had been angry since "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce didn't put him in the King of the Ring tournament, and fought his way to a championship match in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, only to earn his first pinfall loss on the main roster since being called up from "WWE NXT" at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Breakker started off the match in control, but Zayn was able to hit an Arabian Press to Breakker from the apron after getting his opponent outside of the ring. Zayn gained control, but Breakker ran the ropes at top speed and hit a big clothesline on Zayn. The pair fought both in and out of the ring before Zayn hit a Blue Thunder Bomb, but Breakker kicked out. Breakker hit a Frankensteiner, but Zayn then kicked out. Back outside of the ring, Breakker ran around the ring in an attempt to hit the spear, but Zayn leap-frogged over him. Breakker almost ran right into the ring steps, but caught himself and bounced Zayn off the announce desk before hitting a flying clothesline from the ring apron to Zayn on the desk.

Breakker attempted a Gorilla Press to Zayn back in the ring, but Zayn countered and hit an Exploder into the corner. Breakker blocked a Helluva Kick and hit the Gorilla Press. Zayn was able to get back on his feet and countered a spear with a kick, stunning Breakker. Zayn hit a Helluva Kick and pinned Breakker to retain his Intercontinental Championship.