Bron Breakker Officially Called Up To Main Roster, Joins WWE SmackDown

After weeks of speculation, Bron Breakker has officially taken his talents to "WWE SmackDown."

It's been quite the week for Breakker. On Tuesday, he and Baron Corbin won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, thus making them the new "NXT" Tag Team Champions. Then on Friday, moments before the main event, Nick Aldis came out to announce "the newest member of the 'SmackDown" roster," and Breakker came out and signed his contract. Prior to the show, it had been reported that Breakker would be having his debut main roster singles match next week on "SmackDown," and that was later confirmed on the broadcast.

Breakker made his official main roster debut during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, replacing Brock Lesnar after "The Beast Incarnate" was removed from WWE's creative plans following the explosive Janel Grant lawsuit. Since that match, Aldis has been actively trying to recruit Breakker. "WWE Raw" General Manager, Adam Pearce also made an attempt to get the former two-time "NXT" Champion to sign on the red brand, but Breakker ultimately made the decision to wrestle for Aldis on Fridays.

Although Breakker has signed with "SmackDown," he could still retain his newly won tag titles. Several wrestlers have split their time between the main roster and "NXT" of late, including Carmelo Hayes.