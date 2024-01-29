Bron Breakker Reportedly Replaced Former WWE Champion In 2024 Royal Rumble Match

Bron Breakker made a big impression during the 2024 men's Royal Rumble. He entered at number 20, and in the five minutes he was in the match, he eliminated Jimmy Uso, Finn Balor, Ivar, and, most surprisingly to fans in attendance, a returning Omos before eventually being eliminated by Dominik Mysterio.

According to Dave Meltzer on the most recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," this was always the plan...for somebody else. "The fact that the match was pretty much scripted out already, Bron Breakker essentially fulfilled the Brock Lesnar role," Meltzer said. "He came in when Brock Lesnar was going to come in, he threw out the guys Brock Lesnar was going to throw out, he got thrown out exactly how Brock Lesnar was going to get thrown out."

Lesnar was slated to return to WWE at the Royal Rumble, but due to the recent lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon by Janel Grant, the former WWE Champion, he was pulled from the event. Lesnar wasn't officially named in the lawsuit, but it does mention a former UFC Heavyweight Champion who was negotiating a new WWE contract in 2021. This has led to speculation that Lesnar is the candidate, as he is the only person who fits the criteria.

Meltzer noted that Breakker wasn't scheduled to be in the Royal Rumble match. However, when Lesnar was pulled, the company had limited options in finding someone who could perform a similar role. It was also mentioned that with the plans being the same for both men, Dominik Mysterio would have been the man to eliminate the former WWE Champion, setting up a match between them in the future.

