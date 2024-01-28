Bron Breakker Is 'Grateful' For 2024 Royal Rumble Experience, Ready To Prove Himself On WWE Main Roster

Before he gears up for the finals of the 2024 Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic at "WWE NXT" Vengeance Day, Bron Breakker received an opportunity to compete in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, entering the field from the number 20 spot. During his five-minute outing, Breaker eliminated four men, including "The Nigerian Giant" Omos, Jimmy Uso, and Finn Balor, before he was thrown over the top rope by Dominik Mysterio. While he didn't win the match, Breakker remains thankful for the experience, vowing to also enact some revenge on The Judgment Day faction.

"I feel very grateful right now, I feel this is what an opportunity tonight was for me to make a statement and I thought I did that tonight 100%," Breakker said during a WWE digital exclusive. "Things didn't go my way, but I'm not done with the Judgment Day by any means."

As a two-time "NXT" Champion, Breakker has proven to be a major player in WWE's developmental territory, but after competing in his first Royal Rumble match, Breakker feels he is now ready to establish himself on WWE's main roster. "I think tonight I proved that I belong on the main roster," Breakker said. "This is my home now, and I'm ready for the work. I'm ready to prove to my peers and to the people and to everyone out there who believes in me that this where I belong, this is what I was born to do. And I'm here, I'm ready to go."

As of now, it remains to be seen if Breakker's Royal Rumble appearance will produce an official main-roster call-up. Given his statements, though, Breakker seems poised to step up to the challenge if so called on.

