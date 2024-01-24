Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Report, WWE NXT 1/23/2024

The road to NXT Vengeance Day is nearing its end and the first finalists in the 2024 Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic have advanced.

Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin bested former "WWE NXT UK" stars Axiom and Nathan Frazer on Tuesday's "WWE NXT," advancing to the finals of the tournament on February 4. There the two on-time rivals will either face the Latino World Order's Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro or former WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. Hayes and Williams are slated to face the LWO on January 30.

The finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will take place in Clarksville, TN at WWE NXT Vengeance Day. This has been the first tournament since 2022, which saw The Creed Brothers win the men's tournament, while Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray (now known as Alba Fyre) won the women's tournament. It has yet to be seen if there will be a women's tournament this year.