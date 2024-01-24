WWE NXT Live Coverage 1/23 - Vengeance Day Contract Signing, Blair Davenport Vs. Karmen Petrovic

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on January 23, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

The Twenty Woman Number One Contenders Battle Royal turned Fatal Four-Way match for the "NXT" Women's Championship last week saw a handful of unexpected eliminations occur, from Lola Vice sending her ally Elektra Lopez over the top rope, Karmen Petrovic sending Blair Davenport packing, and newcomer Wren Sinclair taking Lash Legend out of the match before she was eliminated herself. Tonight, said women look to settle their respective issues with one another as Davenport goes one-on-one with Petrovic while Legend collides with Sinclair and Vice appears on the returning "Supernova Sessions" with host Noam Dar to explain her actions.

Speaking of the Battle Royal, Roxanne Perez ultimately emerged victorious after pinning Kelani Jordan to secure a "NXT" Women's Championship match against Lyra Valkyria at "NXT" Vengeance Day. The two will make things official as they meet one another in the ring to put pen to paper.

Last week, Trey Bearhill came up short against Dijak and was blindsided by Lexis King following the match. The two have prior history with one another, as King had previously attacked Bearhill to take him out of the Men's Breakout Tournament. The pair look to resolve their issues tonight as they square off with one another.

Speaking of Dijak, he encountered Joe Gacy during his aforementioned match with Bearhill and the two found themselves involved in a physical brawl. In light of such, the pair will be taking on one another.