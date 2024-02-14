Dusty Cup Winners Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin Claim WWE NXT Tag Team Championships

The unlikely duo has done it.

After sweeping the competition in the 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin earned the opportunity to challenge The Family's Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo for the "WWE NXT" Tag Team Championships. This title match was later slotted for the main event of this week's episode of "NXT."

With the tag titles on the line, both pairings dialed up the intensity. Toward the conclusion of the match, D'Angelo threw Corbin into the steel ring steps before proceeding to send Breakker crashing through the "NXT" commentary desk with some assistance from Lorenzo. Luckily for Breakker, Corbin broke up the subsequent pinfall attempt, providing an opening for the Wolf Dogs to shift momentum into their favor. After Corbin laid out Lorenzo with an End of Days, Breakker then charged toward him with a spear to secure the pinfall, and the "NXT" Tag Team Championships.

Tonight's win marks Breakker's third championship in "NXT," having already claimed two runs with the "NXT" Championship. For Corbin, this victory begins his first WWE title reign since 2017, when he held the United States Championship. Meanwhile, The Family's second tag team title reign comes to an end at 92 days.