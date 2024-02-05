Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin Win Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic At WWE NXT Vengeance Day

Following a buildup centered almost entirely around questions surrounding whether or not Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams were on the same page, a slight miscommunication led to them falling to Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin in the final match of the 2024 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic to kick off "WWE NXT" Vengeance Day.

After Williams hit a neckbreaker on Corbin, he spent a little too much time celebrating and Breakker lined him up for a spear. As Williams retreated, Hayes looked to spare his partner from the devastating maneuver and ate it himself, but was easily pinned by Breakker thereafter.

Despite the mixup that led to the match's outcome, both teams showed cohesion and impressive instances of tandem offense throughout the match, highlighted by Breakker tossing Corbin with one arm over the top rope for elevated height on a dive to the floor on Hayes. Breaker did have a slight mishap early on where his head caught the top rope, causing a small cut between the eyes, but he was no worse for wear the rest of the match.

By winning the Dusty Cup, Breaker and Corbin are now the #1 contenders to challenge The Family for the "NXT" Tag Team Championship. And of course, Williams' work for the evening is not done, as he is set to challenge Ilja Dragunov for the "NXT" Championship in the show's main event. How Hayes plays into that matchup will be on everyone's mind now more than ever following their team coming up short in the tournament final.