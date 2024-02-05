WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2/4 Live Coverage: Trick Williams Challenges Ilja Dragunov, Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals
Tonight's show is the first major "NXT" event of the year, and will see the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic come to an end. The annual tournament has been taking place in recent weeks, with Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin reaching the final as they take on Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes. Williams will also be working double duty tonight, as he will also challenge for the "NXT" Championship against Ilja Dragunov, who was injured when this title match was previously supposed to happen.
"WWE SmackDown" star Dragon Lee is also going to be part of the show as he attempts to reclaim his North American Championship against the man he lost it to, Oba Femi. Elsewhere Dijak and Joe Gacy will look to settle their issues in a no disqualification match, while Roxanne Perez challenges for the "NXT" Women's Championship.
"NXT" Vengeance Day card:
- Dijak vs. Joe Gacy (No Disqualification Match)
- The Family vs. Out The Mud
- Oba Femi (c) vs. Dragon Lee (North American Championship Match)
- Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Roxanne Perez (NXT Women's Championship Match)
- Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin (Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Final)
- Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Trick Williams (NXT Championship Match)
Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes (Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals)
Bron Breakker starts out dominantly against Carmelo Hayes, dropping him with a shoulder tackle, and while Trick Williams comes in he is also taken out with a shoulder tackle. However, as Baron Corbin tags in, Williams takes out both men with dropkicks as he and Hayes then take their opponents over the top rope and to the floor. Hayes tags back and takes the fight to Corbin, catching him with a flurry of punhes.
All four men then end up in the ring as they each take each other out, with Breakker coming out on top by launching Hayes into the air and catching him with a cutter. Corbin then shows his strength by taking Hayes out with a huge clothesline, which turns him inside out.
