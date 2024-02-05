WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2/4 Live Coverage: Trick Williams Challenges Ilja Dragunov, Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals

Tonight's show is the first major "NXT" event of the year, and will see the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic come to an end. The annual tournament has been taking place in recent weeks, with Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin reaching the final as they take on Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes. Williams will also be working double duty tonight, as he will also challenge for the "NXT" Championship against Ilja Dragunov, who was injured when this title match was previously supposed to happen.

"WWE SmackDown" star Dragon Lee is also going to be part of the show as he attempts to reclaim his North American Championship against the man he lost it to, Oba Femi. Elsewhere Dijak and Joe Gacy will look to settle their issues in a no disqualification match, while Roxanne Perez challenges for the "NXT" Women's Championship.

"NXT" Vengeance Day card: