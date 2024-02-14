WWE NXT Live Coverage 2/13 - Carmelo Hayes Vs. Joe Gacy, NXT Tag Team Title Match & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on February 13, 2024, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

The Family's Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo will be putting the "NXT" Tag Team Championship on the line against Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin. Breaker and Corbin defeated Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams in the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic at "NXT" Vengeance Day to secure their spot in tonight's match.

Another member of The Family will be in action, as Adriana Rizzo goes one-on-one with OTM's Jaida Parker with their respective teammates banned from ringside. The duo previously came face-to-face in a Six Person Mixed Tag Team match on February 4, in which Rizzo, D'Angelo, and Stacks defeated Parker, Bronco Nima, and Lucien Price.

The aforementioned Hayes has been showing a different side to his personality as of late, and beat down Ilja Dragunov following his match with Dijak after the "NXT" Champion had called him out earlier in the night looking for an explanation as to why he turned his back on Trick Williams. Dragunov wasn't the only person Hayes attacked, however, as he blindsided Joe Gacy after the show wrapped up. In light of such, Hayes will be going one-on-one with Gacy.

Ridge Holland has been looking for a chance to face all three members of Gallus, requesting to face Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey, and Wolfgang all at once from General Manager Ava last week. Ava agreed to give him all three men in a Gauntlet match, but on the condition that should he lose to any of them, he would not move on to face the next man. Tonight, such will be taking place.

Mr. Stone will be returning to action for the first time since coming up short against the aforementioned Breakker at Night Two of the "NXT" Halloween Havoc special in October as he teams up with Von Wagner to take on Meta-Four's Noam Dar and Oro Mensah. Wagner came up short against Dar for his Heritage Cup on the January 30 episode of "NXT", and Stone agreed to help him seek redemption last week with some encouragement from his kids.

Additionally, Brinley Reece looks to seek retribution on Kiana James as the two square off. James and her ally Izzi Dame took and poured Reece's coffee out in front of her last week. Elsewhere in the women's division, Lola Vice looks to settle her issues with Tatum Paxley after the latter cost the former her match against Roxanne Perez last week while North American Champion Oba Femi has something on his mind to share.