Spoiler: Top WWE NXT Star Reportedly Set For Potential Debut On Next Week's SmackDown

Bron Breakker made his main roster debut when he participated in the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match, having been called up last minute to replace Brock Lesnar. While it wasn't the best of circumstances to make his debut, Breakker made the most of the opportunity — since then, he's been made offers by the general managers of both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown."

Now, Fightful Select is reporting that Breakker is potentially set to have his debut match on "SmackDown" next Friday, February 23. His rumored opponent is Dante Chen, and the match is believed to be a squash. The match will also be Chen's main roster debut.

There is a possible wrinkle in Breakker's "SmackDown" debut, as he is one half of the "NXT" Tag Team Champions after he and Baron Corbin won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on "WWE NXT." Breaker's pending "SmackDown" debut doesn't necessarily mean that he'll drop his newly won gold, however; Carmelo Hayes currently spends time on both "SmackDown" and "NXT," while Trick Williams is an "NXT" mainstay, but recently made his own debut on the blue brand. There's also reportedly been talk of using Breakker and Corbin on the main roster as a tag team.

Chen competed on WWE "Main Event" on February 15 in a losing effort to Akira Tozawa. He has also wrestled on "NXT" with BOA and on "NXT Level Up". He made his "NXT" debut in September 2021.