WWE Money In The Bank Live Coverage 6/6 - Men's & Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Matches, Two Titles On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for WWE Money In The Bank on July 6, 2024, coming to you live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at a special start time of 7 PM ET!

The next competitors to hold the Men's and Women's Money In The Bank briefcases will be determined tonight, as Drew McIntyre, Chad Gable, LA Knight, Jey Uso, Andrade, and Carmelo Hayes square off in the Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match while Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, Chelsea Green, IYO SKY, Zoey Stark, and Lyra Valkyria collide in the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match. The first two individuals to climb the ladder in the respective matches will secure future shots for any title of their choosing.

Advertisement

Almost three weeks ago on the June 17 edition of "WWE Raw", Seth "Freakin" Rollins made his surprise return from injury and had set his sights on regaining the World Heavyweight Championship, currently held by Damian Priest. Priest granted him the shot, but Rollins upped the stakes the following week when he offered to never challenge for the title if he lost their match as long as Priest quit Judgment Day should he be dethroned as titleholder. Following Priest's agreement to Rollins' terms, he will be defending the World Heavyweight Championship as the duo meet inside the ring.

A huge six man tag team match is set for tonight, as The Bloodline go head-to-head with Randy Orton, Kevin Owens and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Tensions between the competitors in tonight's match have been on the rise over the course of the past few weeks, with "WWE SmackDown" on June 28 beginning in unusual fashion when Orton, Owens, and Rhodes blindsided Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and "The Tribal Chief" Solo Sikoa. This led to several security guards and police officers becoming involved, and "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis banning the former trio from Madison Square Garden.

Advertisement

Additionally, Sami Zayn will be putting the Intercontinental Championship on the line against Bron Breakker. Zayn granted Breakker a shot at his title on the June 24 episode of "Raw", and the two subsequently met in a verbal confrontation that turned physical this past Monday.