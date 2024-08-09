WWE Star Jey Uso Reflects On The Success Of The Bloodline Storyline

Under the leadership of Roman Reigns, The Bloodline established themselves as a dominant (and sometimes comedic) unit in WWE, so much so that The Usos and Reigns asserted full control of the tag team and world title scene, respectively. Recently speaking with "Busted Open Radio," Jey Uso reflected on the group's widespread success.

Advertisement

"I think we elevated wrestling at that time as far as the Covid era, Thunderdome era, because it was just done different," Uso said. "We had to tap in more of the acting, and the emotion part rather than just moves because there was no crowd. So we could literally just play to the camera and really, really become like live actors on screen."

Giving a further glimpse into the creative behind The Bloodline, Uso noted that he, Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa regularly brainstormed ideas with "The Wise Man" Paul Heyman and WWE's Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque backstage.

"Sitting in a room with Hunter, the Wise Man, and Roman every week, we were just [discussing], 'What did we do last week? What are we going to do this week?' That's how we were doing it every single week. We didn't know what was happening, but it was weird because every time we felt this plateau a little bit, something organically happened on screen and it just made the story go more," Uso said.

Advertisement

Despite their undeniable success, cracks within The Bloodline began to form last year, with the likes of Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso himself all departing from stable, the former of two by force. In the faction's current iteration, Sikoa serves as the acting leader. A returning Reigns, however, may soon unseat him.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.