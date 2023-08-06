Paul Heyman Says WWE's Bloodline Saga Is In The 'Bottom Of The Third'

Paul Heyman gave some insight into the ever-evolving Bloodline Saga during the press conference after WWE SummerSlam 2023's results were finalized. At Saturday's event, Roman Reigns ended up defeating Jey Uso and retaining not only his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but also the title of "Tribal Chief."

"Bottom of the third," Heyman said when bluntly asked what inning the program is in. "I mean, we're just figuring this stuff out. We haven't even hit our stride yet. If you want to take the arrogant approach, I'm sure Paul Levesque will tell you all the box office records that have been smashed. And every Friday night when we show up at SmackDown, we're always told this is the largest gate of this, and this is the largest gate of that. This is the largest premium live event, and this is the largest WrestleMania."

"We can sit there and point to what really drove all of this," Heyman continued, "and that's quite clearly the bloodline. And when I say the bloodline, I essentially mean the tribal chief, Roman Reigns. But we're just figuring this out. There's so much more to learn. There's so much more for us to grasp. There's so much more for us to master. It's a craft, and it's an evolving craft."

The "Wise Man" later teased fans to wait and see what they got in store "for the fourth inning." It's safe to say that there was a lot in store for Jey during Saturday's match, because not only did Reigns have his usual help from Solo Sikoa, but Jimmy Uso turned on his brother too and helped Reigns win.