Roman Reigns Looks On From Afar As The Usos Hug It Out After WWE SmackDown Main Event

The brothers Uso are united once again.

Following the Motor City Machine Guns beating #DIY to become the No. 1 contenders to the WWE tag titles, the New Bloodline came down to the ring to introduce themselves, a moment which ultimately led to the Guns facing the Guerrillas of Destiny for the belts right then and there. As with most Bloodline matches, there was outside interference aplenty — a hooded and masked Jimmy Uso appeared from the crowd, taking out Sikoa and Fatu; Roman Reigns came down to help, and later, another hooded and masked figure took out Loa and superkicked Tonga, hit him with a chair, and hit him with a spear. Jey Uso revealed himself and MCMG beat GoD to become your new tag team champions.

After the new champs left the ring, Jimmy and Jey found themselves alone inside it. After a few moments, they embraced in the middle of the ring while the crowd rejoiced. Reigns stood at the top of the ramp, watching as they reunited and left him out of the fold.

Jimmy and Reigns have had their hands full with the Bloodline since reuniting themselves at WWE Bad Blood. After getting beat down two weeks ago, Jimmy told his cousin that they needed help. They've been attempting to get Jey to join them ever since, with Jimmy going to "WWE Raw" to try to convince him. Jey finally got involved after a confrontation with Sikoa last Friday, followed by The New Bloodline costing Jey the WWE Intercontinental Championship on Monday's "WWE Raw."

