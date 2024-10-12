Jimmy Uso To Roman Reigns Following Bloodline Attack On WWE SmackDown: 'We Need Help'

Saturday at WWE Bad Blood, Jimmy Uso made a surprise return, helping Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns defeat Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu and convincing Reigns to help Rhodes in the ensuing post-match attack. Uso and Reigns opening the subsequent "WWE SmackDown," but they also closed it, as the broadcast ended with Uso telling Reigns "We need help."

Earlier in the show, Reigns had rejected the idea, despite Uso's insistence that they had no tribe and were no longer "the ones." But things came to a head in the main event, when Uso took on the new "Tribal Chief," his younger brother Solo Sikoa. In a backstage segment, Uso told Reigns that he wanted to face Sikoa alone; Sikoa, on the other hand, was flanked by Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa, and Fatu got involved right away with a cheap shot. There would be interference from The Bloodline throughout the match, including eventually distracting both the ref and Uso long enough for Sikoa to nail a Samoan Spike for the win.

As the predictable beatdown of Uso began, Reigns's music hit. He took Fatu down on the way to the ring before taking out Tonga and Loa, as well. But as he stared down Sikoa, his former enforcer, Fatu hit him from behind and then connected with a hip attack. Fatu then took Uso down with a superkick and a moonsault as the former Guerrillas of Destiny took care of Reigns. Afterward, the new Bloodline stood victorious at the end of the ramp, while in the ring, Uso managed to pull himself up and tell his recovering cousin that they can't beat Sikoa's Bloodline alone.

