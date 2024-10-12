Roman Reigns & Jimmy Uso Kick Off Bloodline Reunification Storyline On WWE SmackDown

After reappearing at WWE Bad Blood to make a vital save for Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, Jimmy Uso opened up Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown" to thunderous acclaim. Lightning seemed to strike twice on the blue brand, as Uso was soon joined by "The Original Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns to kick off a Bloodline reunification storyline.

Greenville, South Carolina (or, as Uso lovingly referred to it, South Cackalacky) watched as Uso and Reigns discussed the state of their current Bloodline. Both men agreed that the original Bloodline hold none of the glory or acclaim their 2021-2023 run held, and that Solo Sikoa's new Bloodline would be difficult opponents to conquer. Uso used the original Bloodline's current state — titleless, without their wise man, and alone — to implore Reigns to seek other forms of help. Greenville erupted into "yeet" chants before Reigns closed in on the mic.

"No yeet," Reigns intoned.

The segment ended with Uso walking out of the ring, leaving Reigns speechless in the center. Interestingly, neither man mentioned Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's return to WWE programming, which happened shortly after Uso's own return. Johnson has not been announced for tonight's episode of "SmackDown" in any official capacity, and any specifics about his future on-screen involvement in the Bloodline saga remain unclear.

Uso is slated to take on Sikoa later on tonight's episode of "SmackDown."