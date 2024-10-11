Backstage Report On The Rock's Status For WWE WrestleMania 41

If the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns thought there wouldn't be any bad blood between them and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson after WrestleMania 40, they have another thing coming. The Rock made a brief yet impactful appearance at WWE Bad Blood 2024, surveying the unlikely alliance between Rhodes and Reigns.

On the "Raw" following WrestleMania 40, The Rock promised to return for Rhodes and the Undisputed WWE Title. Now, it seems his big comeback to the main event picture is looming, and with WWE WrestleMania 41 already on the tip of most people's tongues, could we see The Rock keep his word? According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Rock is not scheduled for the event at the moment.

This could change, however, around the 2025 Royal Rumble, which kicks off the new year for WWE's premium live events and kickstarts the WrestleMania 41 card lineup. Based on a backstage promo The Rock cut after Bad Blood, Meltzer speculates that more information on his WrestleMania plan by December or around Royal Rumble season. It's also important to mention that when The Rock cut that promo last week, he portrayed a babyface side to his character.

For now, Rhodes is focused on becoming the inaugural WWE Crown Jewel Champion, as he is set to face World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER at the title's namesake PLE on November 2. After Reigns reunited with his cousin Jimmy Uso last Saturday, the Bloodline civil war might get off the ground after months of anticipation.