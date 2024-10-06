The Rock Cuts Live Backstage Promo (And Briefly Gets Lost) After WWE Bad Blood Ends

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is back. The former WWE Champion and current TKO Group Holdings Board Member made a surprise return to WWE on Saturday, seemingly threatening his cousin Roman Reigns and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. After the arrival, Johnson took to Instagram to share a backstage look at his surprise appearance.

"Is the Final Boss pissed? Is he happy? Is he somewhere down the middle? Well the Final Boss says this, The Rock is feeling a lot of things about what he just witnessed," Johnson said. "There's been a bunch of bulls*** that's been going on in the past six months."

Johnson fist-bumped a number of construction workers who agreed with him as he continued to weave through the backstage area. Johnson then passed through security, promised a guard he'd introduce him to his sister if he had a sister, and out to the parking lot.

"The Final Boss will tell you [how he feels] when the Final Boss is ready for you to know," Johnson warned. "But here's the thing, what just happened out there at Bad Blood? That was heat. That was fire, man. That was hell. But what's happening right here, this, this is heaven."

Rock then patted a graphic of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, promising the WWE Hall of Famer a tequila and a beer. Johnson then pointed out a Dusty Rhodes graphic, calling him one of his "heroes." Rock then briefly trash-talked John Cena's graphic before getting lost in the sea of tour buses in the WWE parking lot. There is no word on when Johnson will appear on WWE programming next.