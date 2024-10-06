WWE CCO Triple H Addresses Return Of The Rock At Conclusion Of Bad Blood

WWE's Bad Blood PLE opened with a bang via an epic Hell in a Cell war that saw CM Punk earn the win over Drew McIntyre. The show closed with an even bigger bang after Roman Reigns and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defeated The Bloodline, when The Rock made his first WWE appearance since the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania 40.

Advertisement

At the "WWE Bad Blood Press Conference," WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque addressed the return of "The Final Boss." "You have to be the biggest star in the world to be able to hit your music, walk out, blow the roof off the place, and 'I'm out,' and it's epic, and it was, and I'm thankful to him with everything he's got going on in his career and his life, to never have looked away from what brought him to the dance and what his roots are. It's in his DNA, it's in his blood, it's who he is, and anytime that we're in a place that he can take 30 seconds out of his incredible schedule to come back and feel that electricity that you can only get in WWE, he does it, and I'm thrilled for that, and thankful to him for that."

Advertisement

Jimmy Uso also made his return at Bad Blood, getting revenge on The Bloodline for excising him from the group earlier this year. With Uso back in the Bloodline civil war, Triple H was asked when we might see Rock back again. "You saw that the last time "The Final Boss" was here that whether we were on the air, off the air, still rolling cameras, not rolling cameras, he kinda does what he wants to do when he wants to do it," Triple H answered, "When you have a moment like that with The Rock it's wonderful to see, and where does it go from here? God, it can go anywhere and that's the beauty of it. When we get done tonight you kind of tell all these epic stories that land you in one place and then you go 'oh yeah, but now what? That's really cool. I don't know where it goes.' So, that's where we want everybody to be."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WWE" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.