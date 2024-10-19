Jey Uso Returns To WWE SmackDown, Confronts Solo Sikoa & The New Bloodline

"Main Event" Jey Uso returned to "WWE SmackDown" for a confrontation with Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline to open the show. The reigning Intercontinental Champion has been a part of the "WWE Raw" brand since he quit the Roman Reigns-led Bloodline last year, except for a one-shot appearance ahead of his WrestleMania 40 match with Jimmy Uso. That night he wrestled Sikoa to a disqualification victory, and he was similarly returning for his little brother during Friday's homecoming.

Noting that he had arrived before Jimmy and Reigns to have a one-on-one, Uso questioned the self-proclaimed "Tribal Chief" on his decision to usurp Reigns and divide the family, as well as bringing the Guerillas of Destiny and Jacob Fatu into the fold, and implored him to consider his actions. Sikoa insisted that he was uniting the family, and there could still be a place in The Bloodline for Jey if he would just acknowledge him. After exhausting his attempts to get Sikoa to back down, Uso not only threatened to knock a staring Fatu out but also cryptically teased that the next time they will see one another it will be under different circumstances.

The opening segment of this week's "WWE SmackDown" picked up with the ongoing Bloodline angle after Jimmy's attempts to mend fences with his twin brother were rejected during "WWE Raw." Later in Friday's show, Reigns and Jimmy were shown arriving to the arena, where they encountered Jimmy on his way out. Despite his confrontation with Sikoa, Jey still had no interest in reconciling with his former stablemates. When Reigns grudgingly said that both he and the family were proud of Jey, Jey responded simply with "no yeet" and departed, leaving his family members on their own.

