Jey Uso Rejects Twin Brother Jimmy's Attempt To Mend Fences Backstage On WWE Raw

Jimmy Uso crossed the brand divide to appear during "WWE Raw" in an effort to mend fences with his twin brother and Intercontinental Champion "Main Event" Jey Uso. Just over a week from his triumphant return after six months to aid Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes against Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline at WWE Bad Blood, and following on from "WWE SmackDown" where he had expressly called for them to get the band back together, Jimmy came face-to-face with Jey for the first time since their grudge match at WrestleMania

The Intercontinental Champion is preparing for a title defense against former holder Bron Breakker next week, and had previously appeared during the show to save Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods from his rival during the show, but he found himself greeted by his brother as he returned to his locker room backstage. Jimmy didn't have long to explain himself, as Jey swiftly turned and walked away. In a later segment, Jimmy was shown seeking out Jey, eventually finding him coming out of another room. Jimmy asked his brother if they could talk things through, but Jey abruptly responded "I said no!" before telling him to get out of his face and walking off, leaving Jimmy to stare longingly towards his estranged twin as the segment ended.

