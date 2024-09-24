Jey Uso Beats Bron Breakker For IC Title, Claims First Career Singles Belt On WWE Raw

In his 14-year run with WWE, "Main Event" Jey Uso had never captured singles gold. That all changed Monday night, as Uso upended Bron Breakker to capture the Intercontinental Championship on "WWE Raw." Uso earned the opportunity by winning a Fatal Four Way against Ilja Dragunov, Pete Dunne, and Braun Strowman on the September 9 episode of "Raw," and though he and Breakker have been jawing in the weeks since, the pair had never faced each other previously.

The match was back-and-forth throughout with neither competitor able to establish the upper hand consistently and with both men narrowly avoiding a pinfall, even following his opponent's traditional finishing maneuvers. Uso looked to be headed for disappointment once again after being hit with Breakker's Super Spear on the outside and then rolled back into the ring, seemingly set up for yet another, but he landed a Spear of his own, followed by the Uso Splash for a near fall, with Breakker kicking out at about 2.9. In the end, it took an Uso Superkick to counter another attempted Spear from Breakker, plowing the champion through the barricade, rolling him back into the ring, and one final Spear/Uso Splash combo for Jey to record the upset.

"Raw" play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore made a point to note that Uso had been unsuccessful in six previous attempts to win a singles championship, most recently coming up short against GUNTHER for the Intercontinental title in February this year, but this time, the 12-time WWE Tag Team Champion can stand tall on his own, with championship gold around his waist, and seemingly, a mighty weight now off of his shoulders as well.