WWE Raw Live Coverage 9/23 - Intercontinental Championship On The Line, Sami Zayn Takes On Ludwig Kaiser

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on September 23, 2024, coming to you live from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California!

Bron Breakker will be putting his Intercontinental Championship on the line on television for the first time since retaining against Sami Zayn in a 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match on the August 12 edition of "Raw" as he defends against Jey Uso. Jey secured his spot in tonight's match after emerging victorious over Pete Dunne, Braun Strowman, and Ilja Dragunov in a Fatal Four Way Number One Contenders Match two weeks ago.

Speaking of Zayn, as he continues vying for a shot at GUNTHER's World Heavyweight Championship, he will be going one-on-one with the latter's ally Ludwig Kaiser. Although GUNTHER has disputed Zayn's claims that he's scared to face him after previously losing the Intercontinental Championship to him at WrestleMania 40, Kaiser was initially the one to confront Zayn when he called GUNTHER out once again during last week's edition of "Raw" before they found themselves in a physical brawl.

With just a little under two weeks out from facing CM Punk in a Hell In A Cell Match at WWE Bad Blood, Drew McIntyre will be returning to "Raw" with something on his mind to share. Punk opened last week's edition of the show by sending a message to McIntyre, warning him that he wasn't planning on holding back in their match on October 5.

