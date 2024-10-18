WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 10/18 - Motor City Machine Guns Make Their WWE Debut, Reigns & Sikoa Meet In The Ring
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on October 18, 2024, coming to you live from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina!
Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley of Motor City Machine Guns will be competing in their first ever match in WWE as they collide with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory of A-Town Down Under and Los Garza's Angel and Berto. Although "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis teased the arrival of a new mystery team during last week's edition of the show, it was revealed on WWE's social media pages that Shelley and Sabin were indeed the two competitors that Aldis was referring to.
Following weeks of mounting tensions, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will be meeting with one another in the ring tonight. The two men encountered one another last week when Sikoa defeated Jimmy Uso in the main event of the show and subsequently beat him and Reigns down with his Bloodline stablemates Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa.
As he continues to get ready to take on GUNTHER in a Champion vs. Champion Match at WWE Crown Jewel, Cody Rhodes will be appearing on tonight's show with something on his mind to share. Rhodes was sent home by the aforementioned Aldis and Randy Orton last week as a means of preventing him from brawling with Kevin Owens, with Owens retaliating later on in the show by attacking Orton.
We are live! Michael Cole and Corey Graves greet audiences at home as The Bloodline make their way out to the ring.
We Hear From Solo Sikoa
Sikoa demands that Columbia acknowledge him, then tells fans that they're looking at the present and the future in The Bloodline. He says he's the man who created a bigger and stronger family, and says there's nothing Roman Reigns or Jimmy Uso can do about it.
Sikoa addresses Jimmy looking to recruit Jey Uso to take down The Bloodline this past Monday on "WWE Raw", but says Jey wants nothing to do with any of this. He says Reigns will continue to get beat down unless he comes down to the ring by the end of the night and acknowledges him.
Jey Uso's music hits and he makes his way down to the ring through the crowd. He tells Sikoa it's been a minute since they've talked, and says he's not looking to fight him because he still cares about him and is his little brother. He says Jimmy isn't in Columbia, but he's here to talk to Sikoa uce to uce. He asks Sikoa to think about what he's doing to their family and The Bloodline. He says no one has bigger issues with Reigns than him, but he left the family to be his own man and become the Intercontinental Champion. He says the ula fala is earned and not taken, then tells him to take Reigns' power if he wants but not divide their family.
Sikoa says he's trying to unite the family rather than divide it, then tells Jey to stop calling him his little brother because he's his "Tribal Chief". He asks Jey if he's in or out, but Jey questions why he had to get Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa if his intention all along was to try and unite their family.
The Street Profits and B-Fab then make their way down to the ring. #DIY and Pretty Deadly are already waiting inside.
Pretty Deadly vs. The Street Profits (w/ B-Fab) vs. #DIY in a Triple Threat Number One Contenders Qualifier Match for the WWE Tag Team Championship
Tommaso Ciampa, Elton Prince,and Montez Ford begin the action. The bell rings and Price rolls out of the ring. Ciampa and Ford then begin brawling before Ciampa chases Prince around the ring. Kit Wilson levels him, but Angelo Dawkins runs over Wilson with a shoulder pounce. Johnny Gargano then catches Dawkins with a tope suicida, then goes after Ford in the ring with Ciampa. Wilson lands a codebreaker on Ciampa with some assistance from Prince and Prince pins him, but Ciampa kicks out. Prince lands an uppercut on Ciampa, then tags in Wilson. Prince fires off stomps on Ciampa in the corner as Wilson holds him in pace.
Hard refresh this page for updates — ctrl + F5 on Windows; Cmnd + shift + R on Mac