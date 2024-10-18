WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 10/18 - Motor City Machine Guns Make Their WWE Debut, Reigns & Sikoa Meet In The Ring

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on October 18, 2024, coming to you live from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina!

Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley of Motor City Machine Guns will be competing in their first ever match in WWE as they collide with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory of A-Town Down Under and Los Garza's Angel and Berto. Although "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis teased the arrival of a new mystery team during last week's edition of the show, it was revealed on WWE's social media pages that Shelley and Sabin were indeed the two competitors that Aldis was referring to.

Following weeks of mounting tensions, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will be meeting with one another in the ring tonight. The two men encountered one another last week when Sikoa defeated Jimmy Uso in the main event of the show and subsequently beat him and Reigns down with his Bloodline stablemates Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa.

As he continues to get ready to take on GUNTHER in a Champion vs. Champion Match at WWE Crown Jewel, Cody Rhodes will be appearing on tonight's show with something on his mind to share. Rhodes was sent home by the aforementioned Aldis and Randy Orton last week as a means of preventing him from brawling with Kevin Owens, with Owens retaliating later on in the show by attacking Orton.

We are live! Michael Cole and Corey Graves greet audiences at home as The Bloodline make their way out to the ring.