The Bloodline Cost Jey Uso WWE Intercontinental Title On Raw, Breakker Regains Belt

Bron Breakker is once again Intercontinental Champion, and he has The Bloodline to thank. Breakker and Uso were in the middle of a hard-hitting rematch in the main event of "WWE Raw," after Uso won the title from Breakker back on September 23. At one point in the match, Uso looked up and spotted Solo Sikoa. Uso had just told his younger brother on "WWE SmackDown" that he didn't want to be involved with the Bloodline drama, but wanted his family back together.

Sikoa said he was there to help when Uso asked what he was doing there. Breakker snuck up behind Uso and got him back into the ring. Uso also came face-to-face with Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, also at ringside. Tonga flew over the barricade at Uso, and Sikoa hopped over as well, yelling at his brother in front of the announce desk. Breakker attempted to hit Uso with a super spear, but hit Sikoa instead, upsetting Fatu.

Fatu jumped the barricade to stare down Breakker, but Uso flew through the ropes to take them both out. Uso got Breakker in the ring, and went to the top rope looking for an Uso Splash, but Breakker got his knees up. Breakker went for a spear, but took two super kicks instead. Uso hit a spear of his own and went back to the top rope and hit an Uso Splash but Breakker kicked out. The Tongans distracted the referee and General Manager Adam Pearce came down the ramp with security to get them away. Uso, now outside the ring, went for his own super spear, and was caught by Fatu. Fatu got Uso up on his shoulders and dropped him onto the announce desk. Breakker got the champion back in the ring and hit a spear for the victory.

